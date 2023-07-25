Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 11:31

Premier League chief ‘not too concerned at moment’ about Saudi Arabia rise

Al Hilal have bid a world-record €300 million for Kylian Mbappe while as host of big-name players
Premier League chief ‘not too concerned at moment’ about Saudi Arabia rise

By PA Sport Staff

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is “not too concerned” for now about Saudi Arabia’s ascendancy in football as he reasoned it takes time to become a dominant force.

Al Hilal submitted a world-record €300 million offer for Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who has 12 months left on his current deal and been given permission to speak to the Saudi club.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have already joined the country’s Pro League while Liverpool have agreed a deal with Al-Ettifaq – managed by Steven Gerrard – to sell their captain Jordan Henderson.

Kylian Mbappe has attracted a world record bid from a Saudi Arabia club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kylian Mbappe has attracted a world-record bid from a Saudi Arabia club (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Something new is obviously happening,” Masters told BBC Sport. “The Saudi Pro League have stated they want to be a top 10 league by 2030.

“They are investing in players and managers to try to raise the profile of the league and clubs.

“It has taken us 30 years to get to the position that we have in terms of profile, competitiveness and the revenue streams that we have.

“I wouldn’t be too concerned at the moment but, obviously, Saudi Arabian clubs have as much right to purchase players as any other league does.

“In the end, the Premier League is a £6billion-a-year operation in terms of revenue and that money is spent reinvested into the pitch. All good competitions have to have revenue streams to back them up.”

More in this section

It would mean the world to me – Brian Harman relishing chance of Ryder Cup debut It would mean the world to me – Brian Harman relishing chance of Ryder Cup debut
Max Verstappen keen to notch up win number 45 and move off Lewis Hamilton number Max Verstappen keen to notch up win number 45 and move off Lewis Hamilton number
Brian Harman holds nerve to win Open Championship by six shots at rainy Hoylake Brian Harman holds nerve to win Open Championship by six shots at rainy Hoylake
Jonas Vingegaard targets further Tour de France success after title defence

Jonas Vingegaard targets further Tour de France success after title defence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more