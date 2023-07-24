Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 11:26

Al Hilal aim to lure Kylian Mbappe to Saudi Arabia with world-record £259m bid

The 24-year-old’s future at Paris St Germain is in doubt.
Al Hilal aim to lure Kylian Mbappe to Saudi Arabia with world-record £259m bid

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal have submitted a world record 300 million euro (£259m) bid for Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, the PA news agency understands.

Mbappe’s future in Paris is in serious doubt after the 24-year-old was left out of the club’s pre-season tour of Japan.

PA understands Al Hilal have submitted a bid in writing for the player, who is out of contract next summer.

Sources close to the French club say there has also been interest in the player from other clubs in recent days, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

The current world record transfer fee was paid by PSG, when they signed Neymar from Barcelona for a deal reported at the time as £200m.

More in this section

Jonas Vingegaard targets further Tour de France success after title defence Jonas Vingegaard targets further Tour de France success after title defence
Brian Harman holds nerve to win Open Championship by six shots at rainy Hoylake Brian Harman holds nerve to win Open Championship by six shots at rainy Hoylake
Max Verstappen keen to notch up win number 45 and move off Lewis Hamilton number Max Verstappen keen to notch up win number 45 and move off Lewis Hamilton number
Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominate again as Lewis Hamilton toils in Hungary

Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominate again as Lewis Hamilton toils in Hungary

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more