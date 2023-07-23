FAI Cup: Dundalk knock Shamrock Rovers out, Derry beat Athlone

James Cox

Reigning FAI Cup champions Derry City are safely through to the second round.

The Candystripes beat Athlone Town 3-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Elsewhere, 10-man Dundalk beat Shamrock Rovers 1-0 to knock Stephen Bradley's side out.

Hayden Muller found the back of the net for the hosts at Oriel Park where Paul Doyle was sent off just after the half hour mark after being shown a second yellow card.

While 2021 champions St Pat's beat Longford 2-1 at Bishopsgate.

Elsewhere, Skerries beat Portlaoise 3-0 away from home while St Patrick's CY beat Dublin neighbours Lucan United 3-2.