Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 21:35

FAI Cup: Dundalk knock Shamrock Rovers out, Derry beat Athlone

10-man Dundalk beat Shamrock Rovers 1-0 to knock Stephen Bradley's side out
FAI Cup: Dundalk knock Shamrock Rovers out, Derry beat Athlone

James Cox

Reigning FAI Cup champions Derry City are safely through to the second round.

The Candystripes beat Athlone Town 3-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Elsewhere, 10-man Dundalk beat Shamrock Rovers 1-0 to knock Stephen Bradley's side out.

Hayden Muller found the back of the net for the hosts at Oriel Park where Paul Doyle was sent off just after the half hour mark after being shown a second yellow card.

While 2021 champions St Pat's beat Longford 2-1 at Bishopsgate.

Elsewhere, Skerries beat Portlaoise 3-0 away from home while St Patrick's CY beat Dublin neighbours Lucan United 3-2.

More in this section

Max Verstappen keen to notch up win number 45 and move off Lewis Hamilton number Max Verstappen keen to notch up win number 45 and move off Lewis Hamilton number
Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominate again as Lewis Hamilton toils in Hungary Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominate again as Lewis Hamilton toils in Hungary
Brian Harman holds nerve to win Open Championship by six shots at rainy Hoylake Brian Harman holds nerve to win Open Championship by six shots at rainy Hoylake
Jonas Vingegaard targets further Tour de France success after title defence

Jonas Vingegaard targets further Tour de France success after title defence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more