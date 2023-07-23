Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 16:10

Limerick come back to beat Kilkenny and win fourth All-Ireland in a row

Eoin Cody scored the crucial goal for Kilkenny
Limerick come back to beat Kilkenny and win fourth All-Ireland in a row

James Cox

Limerick turned the game around in the second-half to win a fourth All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship in a row with a nine-point victory and break Kilkenny hearts.

The final score was 2-15 to 0-30 in favour of the Treaty.

The Cats were the better team in the first-half and went in with a 1-09 to 0-9 lead.

Kilkenny came out flying and at times looked like they could pull away, however, Limerick grew into the game to prevent that from happening.

Eoin Cody scored the crucial goal for Kilkenny.

Eoin Cody celebrates his goal. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Kilkenny started the second half well with a second goal coming from Paddy Deegan, who literally broke the net with the force of his goal.

However, Limerick found another gear and really upped their game.

After the goal, Limerick scored five points in a row to level the game

 

More in this section

Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominate again as Lewis Hamilton toils in Hungary Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominate again as Lewis Hamilton toils in Hungary
Scottie Scheffler’s impressive run set to end despite strong finish at the Open Scottie Scheffler’s impressive run set to end despite strong finish at the Open
Brian Harman maintains five-shot lead heading into final round at The Open Brian Harman maintains five-shot lead heading into final round at The Open
I held my breath – Lewis Hamilton enjoys ‘extraordinary’ run to pole in Budapest

I held my breath – Lewis Hamilton enjoys ‘extraordinary’ run to pole in Budapest

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more