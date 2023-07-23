Sunday Sport: Kilkenny face Limerick in All-Ireland Hurling final

Michael Bolton

GAA

Kilkenny stand between Limerick and a fourth All-Ireland hurling title in a row this afternoon.

The two sides meet in what is a repeat of last year's final.

12 months ago, Limerick won by two points - but they're without centre-back Declan Hannon for today's showpiece.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 3:30.

Golf

Persistent rain has greeted players on the final day of the Open Championship at Hoylake.

Leader Brian Harman will tee off from 12-under-par at 2.15pm this afternoon.

He has a five-shot advantage over Cameron Young in second.

Rory McIlroy resumes from three-under-par, while Padraig Harrington has finished on eight-over.

Soccer

Reigning FAI Cup champions Derry City begin the defence of their crown today.

The Candystripes host Athlone Town in the first-round from 5pm at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

At the same time, Dundalk entertain Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park in the only all-Premier Division tie this afternoon.

The first-ever All-Island Cup final takes place at the Showgrounds in Sligo later.

Galway United go up against Cliftonville, with kick-off at 3pm.

Sweden are off to a winning start in Group G at the Women's World Cup.

They needed a 90th minute winner to get past South Africa by two goals to one in Wellington this morning this morning.

In Group E, the Netherlands beat Portugal 1-0.

In Group F, it's France 0-0 Jamaica.

Cycling

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard will win a second consecutive Tour de France today, barring any accidents.

He'll be in the yellow jersey for the 21st stage which is a procession into Paris and onto the Champs-Elysees.

F1

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will go from pole position at today's Grand Prix in Hungary.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts from second for Red Bull with McLaren's Lando Norris third.

Action is due to get underway at 2-o'clock.