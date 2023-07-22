Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 21:40

Aston Villa bring in France winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen

Diaby becomes Villa’s third major signing of the summer,following the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres.
By PA Sport staff

Aston Villa have completed the signing of France winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.

While Villa have not disclosed the fee paid to secure the services of the 24-year-old, it has been widely reported that the club have broken their transfer record.

Diaby has 10 senior France caps but was not part of the squad that reached the World Cup final in Qatar last year.

Having come up through the ranks at hometown club Paris St Germain, Diaby moved to Leverkusen in 2019.

He scored 49 goals in 172 appearances for the Bundesliga side before completing his switch to Villa Park.

Diaby becomes Villa’s third major signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres, as head coach Unai Emery prepares for a first full season at the helm.

Villa completed the deal despite reported interest in Diaby from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, and he will now form a vital part of a squad that will enter the Europa Conference League having finished seventh in the Premier League last year.

SoccerPremier LeagueFootballAston VillaVillaMoussa Diaby
