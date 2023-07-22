Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 20:10

Cork and Waterford reach All-Ireland Caomgie final

Cork are back into the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final
Cork are back into the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final.

They beat Galway 0-15 to 2-06 in their semi-final at UPMC Nowlan Park today. Amy O'Connor scored seven points for Cork in the victory.

They will play Waterford in the decider.

They booked their place in the final for the first time in 78 years today with a one point win over neighbours Tipperary.

1-12 to 1-11 was the final score there with Mairead Power finding the back of the net for the Déise in the first-half. Beth Carton was the star for Waterford as she notched up eight points.

Lorraine Bray also impressed in midfield.

