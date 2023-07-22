Footballer casts doubt over return to GAA from Australia

Michael Bolton

Cork footballer Erika O'Shea has admitted she is unsure if she will be returning to the Cork panel next season from Australia.

O'Shea is currently preparing for her second season with North Melbourne in the AFLW, which gets underway in August. Alongside Vikki Wall, she was a key part of the side that reached the preliminary finals last season.

She returned to the Cork side for their league campaign and was involved with her county until May. The scheduling of the new season saw several Irish players return home to play for their county before returning to their respective clubs.

However, speaking to Breakingnews, the 21-year-old says her main focus is currently with North Melbourne, and will have to make a decision on her Cork future.

"It's something that's really hard to do, to jump between both", said O'Shea. "I came back to AFL and I was going back to my habits in football.

"I kick with the inside of my foot and that's not what coaches want, it's not what you're supposed to do in AFL. Small things like that stick with you.

"Going back into football, it was hard not to just tackle someone. I remember in Cork training, the first week I was back I grabbed someone by the neck and I just thought oh my god.

"The sports are very similar but also very different. You tackle differently at Cork training and at AFL I was kicking with the inside of my foot and hand passing with the front of my hand or slapping the ball which you aren't allowed to do.

"There's a balance between the two, and I don't know if I will be able to do it again to be honest. I found it really difficult coming back from one to the other. At the moment, I will probably have to make a decision to chose one or the other."

Fortunately for Erika, time is on her side as a young player, and can experience and professional career in Australia and return to Cork in the future.

"I'll definitely come home, but I'm not sure if I will play for Cork. It's not looking likely to be honest.

"I would prefer to focus to AFL and work my way through that sport and see how far I can get in my career. I'm only 21, so I have plenty of time to come home and try and get back on the Cork team anyway."

Injury scare

A sport known for its brutal physicality, Erika's first season in Australia was brought to a worrying end when she suffered a serious eye injury that ended her season in the final round before the knockout stages against Richmond

A nasty elbow to her eye raised concern about long-lasting impacts to her vision, but thankfully all the sings since the incident have been positive, and she is ready to go ahead of the action in August.

"I've got regular check-ups on my eye. It was very scary as it was my first injury as well. The doctors weren't sure if there would be long term affects. I get checked every six months to make sure the pressure is there and everything, and everything has been really good since.

"I was just so shocked by it all I didn't think it was as bad as people were saying. I didn't tell my mam how bad it was on the phone. I tried to play it down as it wasn't physically sore.

"It was such a hard bang, I don't know if I didn't feel it or what, but I think it was just shock. Down the line , I tried to play games, but the girls said you're not playing.

"The doctors had to come in and say I wasn't allowed to rain I wasn't allowed to play. I definitely tried to play it down as much as I could, I think that's the Irish in us, we will play through everything.