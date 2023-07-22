Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 14:25

Lewis Hamilton fastest in final practice at Hungarian Grand Prix

Championship leader Max Verstappen complained about the handling of his Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton fastest in final practice at Hungarian Grand Prix

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Budapest

Lewis Hamilton raised the prospect of springing a surprise pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix after finishing fastest in final practice.

The seven-time world champion ended the concluding one-hour running before qualifying at the Hungaroring 0.250 seconds clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Verstappen, who has won eight of the 10 rounds so far and six in succession, complained about the handling of his Red Bull.

“There is no f****** grip,” said the frustrated two-time world champion over the radio.

Sergio Perez took third spot in the other Red Bull, 0.263 sec adrift of Hamilton, with Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg and McLaren driver Lando Norris fourth and fifth respectively. Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell finished sixth three tenths back.

Hamilton only finished 16th on Friday, describing his machine as “at its worst”. But the 38-year-old, who has won more times at the Hungaroring than anybody else and captured his first victory in Mercedes colours at this venue a decade ago, led the way on Saturday to suggest he might be a contender heading into the remainder of the weekend.

Elsewhere, Daniel Ricciardo, back on the grid as a replacement for Nyck De Vries, clocked the 18th quickest time. His new AlphaTauri team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was 20th and last.

Qualifying for Sunday’s 70-lap race starts at 4pm local time (3pm BST).

More in this section

Football rumours: Harry Kane will not sign new Tottenham deal Football rumours: Harry Kane will not sign new Tottenham deal
Kylian Mbappe left out of Paris St Germain’s pre-season tour Kylian Mbappe left out of Paris St Germain’s pre-season tour
State asked to contribute towards extra €500,000 fee for Katie Taylor Croke Park fight State asked to contribute towards extra €500,000 fee for Katie Taylor Croke Park fight
Formula 1F1Hungarian Grand PrixLewis Hamiltonred bullMax VerstappenLando NorrisFernando AlonsoautoHungarian
Rickie Fowler’s storming second round gives hope to chasing pack at the Open

Rickie Fowler’s storming second round gives hope to chasing pack at the Open

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more