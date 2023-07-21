Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 22:07

FAI Cup: Bohemians beat Shelbourne to head into second round

Drogheda were 2-1 winners at home to Sligo
Jonathan Afolabi’s fifth goal in as many games fired Bohemians into the second round of the FAI Cup.

They beat last season’s finalists Shelbourne by 1-0 on Friday night at Dalymount.

Drogheda were 2-1 winners at home to Sligo, with Ryan Brennan netting the winner from the spot after Danny Lafferty was sent off.

Kerry won their first ever FAI Cup tie – beating Ringmahon Rangers 2-0.

UCD were 3-2 winners at home to Cobh Ramblers.

Max Hutchison’s first-half strike was enough for Finn Harps to win 1-0 at Kilbarrack United.

And Wexford were 3-0 winners at home to Avondale.

SoccerShelbourneBohemiansFAI Cup
