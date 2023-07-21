FAI Cup: Bohemians beat Shelbourne to head into second round

Jonathan Afolabi’s fifth goal in as many games fired Bohemians into the second round of the FAI Cup.

They beat last season’s finalists Shelbourne by 1-0 on Friday night at Dalymount.

Drogheda were 2-1 winners at home to Sligo, with Ryan Brennan netting the winner from the spot after Danny Lafferty was sent off.

Kerry won their first ever FAI Cup tie – beating Ringmahon Rangers 2-0.

UCD were 3-2 winners at home to Cobh Ramblers.

Max Hutchison’s first-half strike was enough for Finn Harps to win 1-0 at Kilbarrack United.

And Wexford were 3-0 winners at home to Avondale.