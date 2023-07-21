Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 21:34

Friendly soccer match abandoned after masked men drive hearse onto pitch

Gateshead FC was playing Dunston when a hearse was driven into the UTS Stadium along with a second car.
By PA Sport Staff

A pre-season friendly match between two English soccer teams was abandoned at half-time after a hearse was left in the centre of the pitch.

Both vehicles span around in circles while leaflets were thrown from the windows.

Eventually masked men left the hearse and joined the second car, which was driven off the pitch and out of the stadium.

Gateshead tweeted: “Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after half time, tonight’s match has been abandoned by the referee.”

