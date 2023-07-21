Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 10:47

Limerick and Kilkenny name teams for All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final

The counties also met in last year's decider, with the Shannonsiders taking the title
Muireann Duffy

All-Ireland Senior Hurling finalists Limerick and Kilkenny have named their starting teams and panels ahead of this Sunday's decider.

In a replay of the 2022 final, which Limerick won 1-31 to 2-26, John Kiely's Shannonsiders will again face Derek Lyng's Cats at Croke Park to bring the curtain down on this year's drama-filled season.

After Limerick's emphatic win over Galway in the semi-final, the make-up of the starting 15 remains unchanged, but with a slight reshuffle around the centre.

William O'Donoghue will line out at centre back, pushing Kyle Hayes out to the wing, while Gearoid Hegarty moves up to wing forward.

Cian Lynch, who will captain his county in the absence of Adare's Declan Hannon, slots in alongside Darragh O'Donovan in midfield, drawing David Reidy into centre forward.

Similarly, Kilkenny's starters are unchanged from their last outing, with Eoin Cody captaining the county off the back of his man-of-the-match display in the semi-final against Clare.

Alongside him at full forward is the ever-present goal scoring threat of TJ Reid, flanked by Graigue Ballycallan's Billy Ryan.

In the backs, there's no shortage of experience in Huw Lawlor and Tommy Walsh, named at centre and left corner back respectively, while Richie Reid holds his spot at centre back.

The game throws in at 3.30pm on Sunday, with live coverage on RTÉ Two from 2.30pm.

Limerick

Nickie Quaid, Mike Casey, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, William O'Donoghue, Kyle Hayes, Darragh O'Donovan, Cian Lynch (C), Gearoid Hegarty, David Reidy, Tom Morrissey, Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Peter Casey.

Kilkenny

Eoin Murphy, Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh, David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Paddy Deegan, Conor Fogarty, Adrian Mullen, Tom Phelan, Martin Keoghan, John Donnelly, Billy Ryan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody (C).

