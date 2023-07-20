Live: Ireland face Australia in opening World Cup game

Kenneth Fox

10:53am

Ireland are about to kick off their 2023 World Cup campaign against hosts Australia.

They have received a huge boost however before the game with news that Aussie star Sam Kerr has been ruled out for the game.

The Australian captain has been ruled out of two games of the Women's World Cup, after picking up a calf injury in training a day earlier.

The team said she would re-assessed by the medical team after Australia's second group stage match on July 27 against Nigeria.

Kerr's loss is a big blow for Tony Gustavsson's 10th-ranked Matildas, who are considered one of the favourites to win their home tournament.

The 29-year-old Chelsea striker is the all-time leading goalscorer for her country with 63 goals.

Meanwhile, Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan is certain her grandparents would be beaming with pride had they had lived long enough to see her play in the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup debut.

The Everton keeper is eligible for the Republic through her paternal grandparents Margaret and Brendan, who were born in Roscommon and Kerry but later emigrated to the United States, where Brosnan was born and raised. Asked how she balances her dual identities as a New Jersey native pulling on a Republic shirt, Brosnan said: “I think it’s amazing. I feel like it’s really special because I feel like I’m able to learn so much about my family. “They’ve both passed on now, but I think it’s just amazing for me to see. “Like I know how close my dad was with them as well, and to be able to play for Ireland and still have that connection to them, even if they’re not here, it’s really hard to put into words how special that is. “It just gives me an amazing chance to see all the different parts of my family history. They passed away when I was 15, 16, but growing up it was weekend trips all the time, and we were really close. “They were from a place called Springfield, Massachusetts and they grew up there when they came over from Ireland. They lived in the same house their whole life, so it’s pretty cool.” Brosnan posted five clean sheets in World Cup qualifiers, and also denied Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir the vital first-half penalty that would have given Scotland a 1-0 lead in their World Cup play-off to decide which team would make the tournament.

Additional reporting Reuters and PA