Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 08:59

Football rumours: Chelsea make revised offer for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

Brighton had turned down Chelsea’s first offer for the 21-year-old Ecuadorian.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Chelsea will make a second bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, adding £10 million and add-ons to their first offer of £70 million, the Daily Mail said.

Liverpool’s quest for a younger midfield will come at a hefty cost with Crystal Palace valuing Cheick Doucoure at £70 million, the Daily Mail reports. Liverpool have already added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their midfield this summer.

The Guardian says Chelsea are also thinking of making a bid for Marc Guehi, who they sold to Crystal Palace two years ago. Chelsea are trying to fill the void in defence that will be left by Wesley Fofana who had surgery on a serious knee injury.

Newcastle are on the verge of selling Allan Saint-Maximin to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli for around £30million, as they look to bring in Leicester’s Harvey Barnes, according to the Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Pedro: Tottenham are interested in signing the 26-year-old Brazilian striker who plays for Flamengo, the Independent said.

Ivan Fresneda: Bournemouth look likely to beat Barcelona, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund to the signing of the 18-year-old Valladolid defender with a bid of £15million, according to Football Insider.

