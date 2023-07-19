Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 10:10

Football rumours: Leicester’s Harvey Barnes closing in on Newcastle move

The midfielder joining the Premier League club from Leicester could hasten the exit for Allan Saint-Maximin.
By PA Sport Staff

Leicester midfielder Harvey Barnes is looking increasingly likely to sign for Newcastle. Leicester have valued Barnes at around the £35-40million mark, according to the Daily Mail. The Premier League club could reportedly seal the deal with the 25-year-old in the coming days which may hasten Allan Saint-Maximin’s exit from St James’ Park as Saudi Pro League teams circle.

The Guardian says veteran Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to terms to join Ligue 1 club Marseille on a three-year deal. Chelsea and the French side now need to agree on a deal for the 34-year-old’s signature. Aubameyang only started in five Premier League games for the Blues last season.

Manchester City reportedly rejected a bid of over £20m from Saudi Pro League team Al-Ahli for Riyad Mahrez but the Saudi Arabian club are confident they will get their man. The Guardian reported the Premier League champions have asked for £30m for his services.

Luton are on the verge of signing 29-year-old midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from Aston Villa, the Telegraph writes. Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo reports Liverpool could explore signing Portugal international Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

Harry Maguire: Chelsea are reportedly showing interest in signing the Manchester United defender after Wesley Fofana underwent knee surgery, 90 Min reports.

Connor Gallagher: Sky Sports says West Ham are keen on signing the exciting midfielder but Chelsea have put a hefty cost on the 23-year-old, asking for more than £40million.

