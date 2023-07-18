Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 16:24

Jonny Evans returns to Manchester United on short-term deal for pre-season tour

Evans had been linked with Everton after deciding to leave relegated Leicester.
By Ian Parker, PA

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal with Manchester United and will be in the squad for their upcoming pre-season fixtures.

Evans, 35, came through the ranks at United after joining as a youngster, and had been training with the club in recent days while considering his options after leaving relegated Leicester.

Speculation had linked the veteran centre-half with Everton, but Evans has now signed a deal which will allow him to take part in United’s pre-season friendly against Lyon in Edinburgh on Wednesday before heading to San Diego with United’s academy while the first-team squad are in New York.

Evans, capped 102 times by Northern Ireland, made 198 appearances for United before leaving for West Brom in 2015. During his Old Trafford career, Evans won the Champions League, Club World Cup, three Premier League titles and two League Cups.

United have also revealed that Tyrell Malacia and Rhys Bennett have been ruled out of the Lyon match and the United States trip through injury.

