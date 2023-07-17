Marcus Rashford set to sign new five-year deal at Manchester United

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Washington DC
Marcus Rashford is set to sign a new five-year deal at Manchester United, the PA news agency understands.
The 25-year-old forward came through the Old Trafford youth set-up and has gone on to score 123 goals in 359 first-team appearances.
Rashford broke the 30-goal barrier for the first time in his United career last season and his current deal was due to expire next summer.
But PA understands the England international has agreed terms on a contract until 2028, with an announcement possible on Tuesday.
Rashford’s contract could soon be followed by the arrival of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.
A deal is understood to be getting closer for the Cameroon international, who worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and is wanted as a replacement for long-serving David De Gea.