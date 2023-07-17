Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 17:13

Novak Djokovic fined $8,000 for ‘racket abuse’ in Wimbledon final

The Serbian received a warning during the fifth set of Sunday’s epic encounter.
By PA Sport Staff

Novak Djokovic has been fined $8,000 after smashing his racket against a net post during Sunday’s men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has confirmed the 36-year-old has been hit with the penalty, which amounts to around (€7,199) for “racket abuse” during his defeat by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic allowed his frustration to show after failing to break Alcaraz and then losing his own service game during the decisive fifth set of an enthralling contest on Centre Court.

A tennis fan with the broken racket of Novak Djokovic
A tennis fan with the broken racket of Novak Djokovic (Eleanor Crooks/PA)

Umpire Fergus Murphy, who had earlier pulled up the Serbian for a time violation, immediately issued a warning for a code violation.

Djokovic’s disappointment grew as the 20-year-old world number one took full advantage to seal a 1-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory after four hours and 42 minutes.

In the process, he denied his illustrious opponent a 24th grand slam title and an eighth at Wimbledon.

