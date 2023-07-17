Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 08:12

Football rumours: Kalvin Phillips attracting interest from Liverpool

Meanwhile, Scott McTominay could be up for sale at Manchester United
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Liverpool are believed to be weighing an approach for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Citing Sky Sports, the papers say the 27-year-old is on the radar of Reds bosses as a potential replacement for Fabinho, who is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia.

Scott McTominay could be on the chopping block at Manchester United. According to the Manchester Evening News, manager Erik Ten Hag is willing to sell the 26-year-old midfielder for the right price in order to fund summer transfers.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso (Adam Davy/PA)

The Daily Mail reports Giovani Lo Celso is nearing a move away from Tottenham. Spurs and Napoli have opened talks over either an outright transfer for the 27-year-old midfielder, or a loan move with an option to buy.

And the Daily Star says former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea looks to be on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia, after receiving multiple large offers from a number of clubs.

Alvaro Morata in action for Spain (Nick Potts/PA)

Alvaro Morata: La Gazzetta reports Inter Milan have set their sights on an offer for the Atletico Madrid striker.

Matheus Nascimento: Nottingham Forest are closing in on the Botafogo striker, according to Portuguese outlet UOL.

