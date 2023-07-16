Sunday sport: Kerry and Derry to face off in All-Ireland semi-final

GAA

Kerry and Derry meet in the second All Ireland senior football championship semi-final today. Throw in at Croke Park is at 4pm.

Kerry are defending the Sam Maguire Cup, while Derry are attempting to reach their first final in 30 years. Dublin await the winners in the decider.

They finally pulled away from Monaghan to win by seven points yesterday. The curtain raiser at Croke Park today is the Junior All-Ireland final between New York and Kilkenny.

It begins at 1.30pm.

The ladies footballers of Donegal and Dublin contest the concluding All Ireland quarter-final this afternoon. There is a 2pm start time in Ballybofey.

Mayo, Cork and Kerry are already in the last four, with Meath having lost their All Ireland title following a four-point defeat to Kerry yesterday.

Golf

Rory McIlroy has work to do to win the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club. He is 1 over par for his final round through 12 holes and 12 under for the tournament. McIlroy is two shots behind leader Robert MacIntyre of Scotland.

He is 6 under for his round with three holes to play and 14 under overall. Shane Lowry is in a tie for 11th place on 8 under par.

Tom McKibbin is 4 under par and Padraig Harrington is 3 under.

Tennis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz go head-to-head in the Wimbledon men's singles final in London this afternoon.

Djokovic is attempting to win his 8th crown at the All England Club - while top seed Alcaraz is bidding for his first major on grass, 2pm is the start time.

If Djokovic wins it will be 24 Grand Slam career titles.