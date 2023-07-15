Dublin beat Monaghan to reach All-Ireland football final

Dublin have beaten Monaghan by seven points in their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Both teams were level at 0-12 after 59 minutes but Dublin then outscored Monaghan 1-5 to 0-1 in the remaining time.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Dublin v Monaghan in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/J0eHsRzpdH — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 15, 2023

Monaghan had hoped to book their place in the decider for the first time in 93 years. Instead Dublin will face the winners of Kerry v Derry on July 30th.