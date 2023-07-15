Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 19:43

Dublin beat Monaghan to reach All-Ireland football final

Monaghan had hoped to book their place in the decider for the first time in 93 years
Dublin have beaten Monaghan by seven points in their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Both teams were level at 0-12 after 59 minutes but Dublin then outscored Monaghan 1-5 to 0-1 in the remaining time.

Monaghan had hoped to book their place in the decider for the first time in 93 years. Instead Dublin will face the winners of Kerry v Derry on July 30th.

