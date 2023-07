Meath have beaten Down by five points in the Tailteann Cup final.

Colm O'Rourke's side are therefore the first team confirmed to compete in next year's Sam Maguire competition.

Congratulations to Meath who are 2023 Tailteann Cup Winners! pic.twitter.com/xLy7dtooqx — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 15, 2023

Meath's second-half performance was clinical with performances by Jack O'Connor and Jack Flynn proving too much for Down.