Live: France lead Ireland 36-14 in World U20 Championship final

Michael Bolton

In the World U20 Championship final, it is currently France who lead Ireland 31-14 in South Africa.

Ireland couldn't have wished for a better start when Fintan Gunne's quick thing from a penalty caught France by surprised with a quick try.

The lead lasted until the 14th minute, when Mathis Ferte scored an incredible team try to bring them level at 7-7. France then took the lead in the 22nd minute through a penalty from Hugo Reus.

Ireland were able to retake the lead in the 31st minute through John Devine, with Sam Prendegast converting to give them a 14-10 lead.

The lead didn't lost long however, as Posolo Tuilagi showed his strength before giving the ball to Lino Julien, with his try converted to give them a 17-14 lead.

It got worse for Ireland as the French power was taking a toll on the defence, with Paddy McCarthy sin-binned just before half-time for collapsing a maul.

France carried the momentum and had two further tries within the space of ten minutes in the second half through Pierre Jouvin and Nicolas Depoortere as they moved 31-14 ahead after 45 minutes.

Ireland have been unable to get back into the game since that disastrous opening to the second half, as France's physicallity in the ruck and set-pieces has caused them trouble throughout the game.

They killed off any hope of a late Irish fightback, as Mathis Ferte scored his second try of the game with 10 minutes to go as they took advantage of an Ireland side under huge pressure.