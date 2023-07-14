Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 14:39

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho not yet subjects of bids from Saudi Arabian clubs

Henderson has reportedly already decided to accept a deal with Al Ettifaq worth a reported £700,000 per week.
Jordan Henderson and Fabinho not yet subjects of bids from Saudi Arabian clubs

By Carl Markham, PA

Speculation surrounding the future of Liverpool midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho has not yet translated into actual bids for the players.

The interest in Henderson, in particular, from Al Ettifaq – managed by former team-mate Steven Gerrard – has resulted in claims the 33-year-old has already decided to accept a deal worth a reported £700,000 per week.

However, Liverpool will not allow their captain, who has two years remaining on his contract, to leave for free despite suggestions on the contrary emanating from the Middle East.

The £20million Al Hilal spent on Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 32, this summer is seen as a more realistic benchmark.

Fabinho is being linked with a move to Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad, one of four Saudi Arabian clubs owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund, who are reportedly willing to pay £40m for a player who turns 30 in October.

But it is understood so far there has been no offer for him either and with the squad due to depart for their pre-season camp in Germany on Saturday both players are expected to travel having returned to training earlier this week.

Liverpool’s midfield is undergoing a revamp this summer, with the experienced James Milner joining Brighton and the contracts of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita expiring.

They have been replaced by Argentina’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, aged 24, and 22-year-old Hungary captain Dominik Szobozslai for a combined £95m.

That may mean reduced playing time for Henderson, who has lifted every elite trophy during his captaincy of the club, but he remains an integral part of the dressing room.

More in this section

'Really good start': Rory McIlroy eyeing Scottish Open glory before Hoylake test 'Really good start': Rory McIlroy eyeing Scottish Open glory before Hoylake test
Camogie Association 'disappointed' with lack of engagement from GPA Camogie Association 'disappointed' with lack of engagement from GPA
A closer look at the key numbers ahead of the Women's World Cup A closer look at the key numbers ahead of the Women's World Cup
Denise O'Sullivan not shying away from Republic's momentous World Cup debut

Denise O'Sullivan not shying away from Republic's momentous World Cup debut

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more