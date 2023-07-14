Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 08:53

Football rumours: Barcelona looking to reunite with Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool dominates the transfer rumours at the end of the working week
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Thiago Alcantara. The Daily Mail, citing Spanish outlet Sport, says the Spanish giants are eager to reunite with the Liverpool midfielder, with club bosses at Anfield believed to be willing to listen to offers for the 32-year-old. Alcantara came up through Barcelona’s youth system and made 68 appearances for the first team.

The Mail also reports that Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are preparing a bid for Reds midfielder Fabinho. Via The Athletic, the paper says the offer would be worth £40 million, with any decision on a potential transfer likely to happen quickly.

Nottingham Forest v Southampton – Premier League – City Ground
Romeo Lavia in action for Southampton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Meanwhile, Liverpool may be in the market for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. According to the Daily Mirror, manager Jurgen Klopp is leading the charge for the 19-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

And the Daily Mail says Aston Villa are circling a bid for 22-year-old Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

RB Leipzig v Manchester City – Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Red Bull Arena
Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez (Tim Goode/PA)

Riyad Mahrez: The Athletic reports Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli are preparing a £30 million offer for the Manchester City winger.

Moussa Diaby: Aston Villa have made a formal approach for the Bayer Leverkusen winger, says Sky Sports Germany.

