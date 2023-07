Derry City had to settle for a scoreless draw away to H-B of Torshavn in the first leg of their Conference League qualifier.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Dundalk also played out a goalless draw away to Bruno’s Magpies of Gibraltar.

Dundalk’s Greg Sloggett with Daniel Bent of Magpies FCB in Gibraltar. Photo: Antonio Pozo/Inpho

The second legs of both ties will be played in Ireland next Thursday.