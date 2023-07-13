Camogie Association 'disappointed' with lack of engagement from GPA

Kenneth Fox

The Camogie Association said they are "disappointed' with the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) for not engaging with them in a meaningful way regarding the State of Play report which released on June 14th, 2023.

The report detailed issues faced by players and sought cooperation from the three governing bodies - the GAA, the Camogie Association and the LGFA - to develop a charter specifically designed for female players.

They said they are formally requesting re-engagement from the GPA regarding the report. They are seeking more detailed information and identification of priority areas that need to be addressed.

The Camogie Association said they recognise the significance of the concerns raised by inter-county players and emphasises the importance of GPA re-engaging with them on the matters.

"We are steadfast in our commitment to collaborating with them, firmly believing that open and constructive dialogue is the most effective approach to address these issues.

"The information requested will provide valuable insight into any existing issues or inequities.

"We are fully committed to working with the GPA to address these concerns, using the resources available to our Association in the short, medium, and long term, however, it is imperative we understand all the data presented before we can action any elements of the report," the statement said.

The Camogie Association noted the comments made by GAA Director General Tom Ryan to the Joint Committee for Sport on Wednesday and is following up directly with him on the GAA's availability to support the efforts of the Camogie Association to improve supports to inter county players.

Through the current Inter County Government Support Scheme, Inter County Camogie players are eligible for team supports of up to €14,000 per team.

This funding encompasses various aspects such as physical and performance support, facilities, nutrition, and gear.

Furthermore, individual annual expenses funding totalling €1.6 million is available to Camogie Association and LGFA inter county players, with allocation distributed among teams and players.

In 2023, the Inter County Government Support Scheme received total funding of €5,641,791, which is allocated proportionally to ensure equitable financial support for both male and female codes.

They said: "These financial provisions demonstrate our commitment to providing equal opportunities and resources, ensuring that both codes receive comparable support."