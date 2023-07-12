Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 08:05

Football rumours: Nottingham Forest vying for Manchester United’s Dean Henderson

United are looking to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Nottingham Forest are reportedly looking to capitalise on Manchester United’s pursuit of Andre Onana by going after England international goalkeeper Dean Henderson who was on loan at the club last year, the Telegraph reports.

The Telegraph say promoted Burnley have set their sights on Coventry midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

Coventry City v Luton Town – Sky Bet Championship – Play Off – Final – Wembley Stadium
Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres could be set for a move to Sporting Lisbon (John Walton, PA)

Coventry, who lost to Luton in the Championship play-off final, are set to lose their striker Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon for a deal worth around £20 million, according to the Daily Mail.

Manchester Evening News says Manchester City are close to signing 16-year-old young gun Harrison Parker from Manchester United as “revenge” after United attempted to sign City’s 16-year-old twins Jack and Tyler Fletcher.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gabri Veiga: The 21-year-old Celta Vigo midfielder is has attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, French media outlet Le10Sport said.

Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City – Sky Bet Championship – Loftus Road
Bournemouth are favourites to sign Bristol City’s Alex Scott (Rhianna Chadwick, PA)

Alex Scott: Bournemouth are looking most likely to sign the 21-year-old, but Tottenham, West Ham and Wolverhampton are all interested in the Bristol City midfielder.

soccerpremier leaguefootballtransfersdean hendersongossipalex scottjose saviktor gyokeresgabri veigagustavo hamer
