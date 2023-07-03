Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 17:50

Josko Gvardiol wants Manchester City move, says RB Leipzig sporting director

Max Eberl has told a German newspaper that the Croatia international is keen on a switch to the Premier League champions.
By Andy Hampson, PA

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol has expressed an interest in joining Manchester City, the German club’s sporting director has revealed.

Max Eberl has told a German newspaper that the Croatia international has informed the Bundesliga outfit of his desire to move and that “talks” are ongoing.

There is no indication City have officially submitted a bid for the player and the treble winners have not commented on Eberl’s claims.

Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring against Manchester City
Gvardiol scored against City in the Champions League last season (Tim Goode/PA)

Eberl told Leipziger Volksnachrichten: “Josko and his advisers have submitted the wish to us for a transfer to Manchester City.

“We are in talks with Manchester. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment.”

Gvardiol, 21, has long been linked with City and caught the eye when he scored against them in the Champions League last season.

Leipzig reportedly value Gvardiol at around £86million (100million euros) but are under little pressure to sell as the player is contracted until 2027.

The club have already sold one key player this summer, with Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai moving to Liverpool for £60million at the weekend.

City have already made one new signing, with £30million midfielder Mateo Kovacic arriving from Chelsea.

