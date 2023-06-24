Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 09:13

Christopher Nkunku says he will ‘give everything’ for Chelsea

The France forward this week signed a six-year contract.
Christopher Nkunku says he will ‘give everything’ for Chelsea

By Andy Hampson, PA

Christopher Nkunku has vowed to “give everything” for Chelsea after completing his move to Stamford Bridge.

The France forward this week signed a six-year contract with the Blues as the club finalised his reported £63million switch from RB Leipzig.

The 25-year-old had committed to moving to Stamford Bridge when he signed a pre-contract agreement last December.

Chelsea will hope he can bolster an attack that scored only 38 goals in the Premier League last season.

“We can say that I am a hard worker,” Nkunku told the club’s website, chelseafc.com. “I will give everything for the club, for the fans and to help the team bring some trophies, to give the best of my football.

“I hope I will make them as happy as I am to be here at this club.”

Nkunku scored 23 goals in 36 appearances for Leipzig in an injury-hit 2022-23 in which he was forced to miss the World Cup.

Chelsea’s struggles in the second half of last season, when they limped to a 12th-placed finish, have not dampened his enthusiasm for the move.

He said: “I think the project was good for me. It is a good project for me to develop myself as a player and a man also.

“And this is a good city, after all, and for sure I want to improve in football and I want to win trophies and improve myself also.”

Mauricio Pochettino
Nkunku will be managed by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. Photo: Adam Davy/PA. 

Nkunku is the first new player to arrive at Chelsea since former Tottenham and Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as manager.

The pair have not yet met.

“I have not had a chance to speak to him, not yet,” said Nkunku, who began his career at PSG.

“I spoke to some of my friends from Paris about him a little bit. I speak about him a little bit with some of the players.

“They told me that he’s a very good coach and I’m excited to work with him.”

More in this section

Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea agree fee for Mason Mount Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea agree fee for Mason Mount
Amber Barrett scores twice as Republic of Ireland hit back to beat Zambia Amber Barrett scores twice as Republic of Ireland hit back to beat Zambia
Alex Scott narrates Disney short film encouraging girls to try football Alex Scott narrates Disney short film encouraging girls to try football
soccerchelseapremier leaguefootballchristopher nkunku
Burnley sign Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea from West Brom

Burnley sign Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea from West Brom

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more