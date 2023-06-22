Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 15:16

GAA preview: Preliminary football quarter-finals get underway

There are two Hurling All-Ireland quarter-finals this weekedn as Clare face Dublin and Galway take on Tipperary
GAA preview: Preliminary football quarter-finals get underway

Kenneth Fox

With the round-robin stage of the All-Ireland football championship over, this weekend sees the preliminary quarter-final stage which throws up a host of enticing games.

On Saturday, Cork face Roscommon in the first game of the weekend, followed by Kildare vs Monaghan and Donegal vs Tyrone.

Sunday sees the clash of Connacht rivals Galway and Mayo at Pearse Stadium. Armagh, Derry, Dublin and Kerry all wait in the wings for the eventual quater-final winners.

Elsewhere, there are two Hurling All-Ireland quarter-finals on Saturday as Clare face Dublin and Galway take on Tipperary.

As well as minor football and hurling semi-finals there are two Tailteann Cup semi-finals with Meath taking on Antrim and Down facing Laois.

Here is all the information you need to ahead of this weekend's GAA action:

Saturday, June 24th

All-Ireland Football preliminary quarter-finals

Cork vs Roscommon, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm on GAA Go.

Kildare vs Roscommon, O'Connor Park, 4.45pm on GAA Go.

Donegal vs Tyrone, Ballybofey, 7pm on GAA Go.

All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Semi-Final

Kerry vs Monaghan, Glenisk O'Connor Park, 2.30pm on TG4.

All-Ireland Hurling quarter-finals

Clare vs Dublin, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm on RTÉ Two.

Galway vs Tipperary, Gaelis Grounds, 6.15pm on RTÉ Two.

Sunday, June 25th

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Meath vs Antrim, Croke Park, 2pm on RTÉ Two.

Down vs Laois, Croke Park, 4pm on RTÉ Two.

All-Ireland Football preliminary quarter-finals

Galway vs Mayo, Pearse Stadium, 3pm on RTÉ Two.

All-Ireland Football Minor Championship Semi-Final

Dublin vs Derry, Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm on TG4.

More in this section

Minister gets complaints about 'Greedy Athletic Association' after GAAGO controversy Minister gets complaints about 'Greedy Athletic Association' after GAAGO controversy
All of your questions answered before the World Cup kicks off All of your questions answered before the World Cup kicks off
Jack Grealish feels ‘party boy’ image is misplaced despite treble celebrations Jack Grealish feels ‘party boy’ image is misplaced despite treble celebrations
dublingaatipperaryclaregalwaymayo
Alex Scott narrates Disney short film encouraging girls to try football

Alex Scott narrates Disney short film encouraging girls to try football

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more