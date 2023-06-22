GAA preview: Preliminary football quarter-finals get underway

Kenneth Fox

With the round-robin stage of the All-Ireland football championship over, this weekend sees the preliminary quarter-final stage which throws up a host of enticing games.

On Saturday, Cork face Roscommon in the first game of the weekend, followed by Kildare vs Monaghan and Donegal vs Tyrone.

Sunday sees the clash of Connacht rivals Galway and Mayo at Pearse Stadium. Armagh, Derry, Dublin and Kerry all wait in the wings for the eventual quater-final winners.

Elsewhere, there are two Hurling All-Ireland quarter-finals on Saturday as Clare face Dublin and Galway take on Tipperary.

As well as minor football and hurling semi-finals there are two Tailteann Cup semi-finals with Meath taking on Antrim and Down facing Laois.

Here is all the information you need to ahead of this weekend's GAA action:

Saturday, June 24th

All-Ireland Football preliminary quarter-finals

Cork vs Roscommon, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm on GAA Go.

Kildare vs Roscommon, O'Connor Park, 4.45pm on GAA Go.

Donegal vs Tyrone, Ballybofey, 7pm on GAA Go.

All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Semi-Final

Kerry vs Monaghan, Glenisk O'Connor Park, 2.30pm on TG4.

All-Ireland Hurling quarter-finals

Clare vs Dublin, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm on RTÉ Two.

Galway vs Tipperary, Gaelis Grounds, 6.15pm on RTÉ Two.

No matter where you are this weekend; GAANOW will have the best of the action with clips and highlights straight to your screens from the below fixtures! https://t.co/4cnl9gytir #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/iU5UNjo8vZ — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 22, 2023

Sunday, June 25th

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Meath vs Antrim, Croke Park, 2pm on RTÉ Two.

Down vs Laois, Croke Park, 4pm on RTÉ Two.

All-Ireland Football preliminary quarter-finals

Galway vs Mayo, Pearse Stadium, 3pm on RTÉ Two.

Dublin vs Derry, Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm on TG4.