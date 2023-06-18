Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 13:27

Sunday sport: Galway take on Armagh, Cork face Mayo

A win for the Tribesmen would see them join Derry in the quarter-finals.
Kenneth Fox

GAA

The group stage of the All-Ireland Football Championship draws to a close today.

One of the game's new rivalries is set to be renewed at Avant Money Pairc Sean MacDiarmada.

Galway take on Armagh from 4pm in Group 2.

A win for the Tribesmen would see them join Derry in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere in that group Tyrone face Westmeath at the same time at Kingspan Breffni Park.

That is part of a double-header at the Cavan venue with Dublin taking on Sligo from 1.45pm in Group 3.

Roscommon meanwhile will look to keep up their impressive form in that group when they face Kildare at Glenisk O'Connor Park at the same time.

Finally, at 2pm All-Ireland champions Kerry have no room for error when they face Louth at Laois Hire O'Moore Park in Group 1.

At the same time, the top two in that group meet as Mayo and Cork clash at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The semi-final line up for the Tailteann Cup will be completed today.

Antrim are currently taking on Carlow at Corrigan Park in the remaining quarter-final.

 

Golf

Rory McIlroy is just one shot off the lead ahead of the final round of the US Open in Los Angeles.

A third round of 69 leaves the County Down star on 9 under par, behind joint leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark.

McIlroy is bidding for his fifth major title and his first in nine years.

But the Holywood clubman says he is fully focused on his game plan

In Michigan, Cavan's Leona Maguire is in a tie for 5th on 13 under par entering the final round of the LPGA Classic.

She is 2 shots behind leader Amy Yang.

Stephanie Meadow is in a tie for 13th on 9 under.

 

Racing

There is an eight-race card at Gowran Park today from 1:25pm.

While the first of seven races at Downpatrick goes to post 20 minutes later.

