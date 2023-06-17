Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 21:15

Dejan Kulusevski’s loan spell at Tottenham turned into permanent deal

The Sweden international arrived in north London on an 18-month loan in January 2022.
By PA Sport Staff

Dejan Kulusevski has completed a permanent transfer to Tottenham from Juventus.

The Sweden international arrived in north London on an 18-month loan in January 2022 and has been influential during what has been a difficult period for Spurs.

He scored and registered an assist on his first start, a 3-2 victory against Manchester City at the Etihad in February last year, and has gone on to net seven goals in 57 appearances for the club.

The initial loan deal included an option for Spurs to make a deal for the 23-year-old permanent for a reported £29.9million if certain conditions were met.

His performances in the Premier League during 2022 were recognised with him receiving the award for best Swedish male player for the year.

Prior to joining Tottenham, he played 55 times in Serie A for Juventus whom he joined from his first club Atalanta following a loan spell at Parma.

