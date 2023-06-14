Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 15:33

Ciaran Clark and Matty Longstaff leaving Newcastle

Matt Ritchie is staying for another season.
By PA Sport Staff

Republic of Ireland international Ciaran Clark is leaving Newcastle this month, the club have confirmed.

The 33-year-old defender, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, joined the Magpies from Aston Villa in August 2016 and was named player of the year as they won promotion back to the Premier League in his first season.

Clark went on to make 127 appearances during his time at St James’ Park, which comes to end this month upon the expiration of his contract.

Also leaving is academy graduate Matty Longstaff, but he will remain at the club and continue to receive treatment on an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered towards the end of 2022.

The 23-year-old scored the winning goal on his Premier League debut against Manchester United in October 2019 and went on to play 20 times for the club, having also spent time on loan at Aberdeen, Mansfield and Colchester.

Matt Ritchie is staying for another season after the club triggered an option to retain the services of the 33-year-old, while contract offers have also been made to defender Paul Dummett and goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Newcastle have taken an option on goalkeeper Mark Gillespie’s deal to keep him for another 12 months and defender Dan Burn gets another year on his deal after activating an appearance clause.

Striker Chris Wood will make his move to Nottingham Forest permanent at the start of next month after he spent the second half of last season on loan with Steve Cooper’s side.

