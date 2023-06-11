Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 12:14

Miami Heat mascot treated at ER after Conor McGregor punches

Pull your punches, McGregor
Miami Heat mascot treated at ER after Conor McGregor punches

Thomson Reuters

Pull your punches, McGregor.

The man who plays the part of Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, was treated at a local emergency room Friday night after taking two punches from UFC fighter Conor McGregor during a Game 4 skit, The Athletic reported Saturday.

Burnie was treated and released with pain medication and is doing well, per the report.

Burnie came out with gold boxing gloves to help McGregor promote his pain relief spray in the third quarter of Miami's loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. But the Dubliner must have thought he saw mortal enemy Dustin Poirier.

McGregor landed a left hook to Burnie that sent the furried creature to the floor, where McGregor landed another punch before spraying Burnie with his product as he was dragged away.

McGregor last fought -- on the UFC circuit -- in July 2021, a second loss to Poirier which also resulted in McGregor breaking his leg.

More in this section

Sunday sport: Last second goal clinches Leinster title for Kilkenny Sunday sport: Last second goal clinches Leinster title for Kilkenny
Limerick clinch fifth Munster title in a row after heated affair with Clare Limerick clinch fifth Munster title in a row after heated affair with Clare
The hamstring just snapped – Kevin De Bruyne reveals long-running injury battle The hamstring just snapped – Kevin De Bruyne reveals long-running injury battle
mcgregorconor mcgregormiami heatmascotburnienba finals
Rory McIlroy not worried by unfamiliar challenge at US Open

Rory McIlroy not worried by unfamiliar challenge at US Open

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more