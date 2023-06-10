Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 12:23

GAA legend Teddy McCarthy remembered as 'humble, gifted' person at funeral

GAA legend Teddy McCarthy has been remembered as a "humble, gifted person" at his funeral mass today
James Cox

GAA legend Teddy McCarthy has been remembered as a "humble, gifted person" at his funeral mass today.

The Cork football and hurling star died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 57.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin and the aides-de-camp to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins are among those at his funeral in his native Glanmire.

Secretary of his local club Sarsfields Alan McNamara remembered his successes.

Mr McNamara said: "In 1990, Teddy McCarthy became the only man to win All-Ireland senior hurling and football championships medals in the same year.

"The hurling team was captained Tomás Mulcahy and the footballers by Larry Tomkins, and they now bring the Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire cups to the altar."

