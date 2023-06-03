GAA: Kerry and Dublin set intentions; Meath promoted to Joe McDonagh Cup

There was action across the football and hurling championships on Saturday, with little by way of an upset.

There was silverware on offer in the hurling, with Croke Park playing host to the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup finals.

First up, Monaghan took a 3-22 to 3-20 victory over Lancashire to claim the Lory Meagher Cup, before Wicklow came from behind to beat Donegal 1-20 to 3-12 to take the Nickey Rackard title.

In addition to taking home the Christy Ring Cup, Meath's 1-23 to 1-21 win over Derry will also see the Royals promoted to the Joe McDonagh Cup next season.

The group stages of the All-Ireland Football Championship continued on Saturday, alongside the third round of the Tailteann Cup.

In Group 1, Cork hosted Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with the Kingdom taking a 1-14 to 0-15 win.

Group 2 had saw fixtures, which Galway besting Westmeath 0-20 to 0-12. In the later game, Tyrone beat Armagh 0-13 0-11.

Cavan took a win over Offaly in Group 1 of the Tailteann Cup, while Laois and London played out a draw.

In Group 2 meanwhile, Meath got a two-point win over Down, and there was a one-point win fro Tipperary against Waterford.