Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 15:07

PSG goalkeeper Rico in intensive care after riding accident

The 29-year-old joined PSG in 2020
Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive care following a riding accident, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

The Ligue 1 champions confirmed Spanish media reports that Rico, PSG's second-choice keeper, is in the ICU at Sevilla's Virgen del Rocio hospital.

"Paris Saint-Germain learned of Sergio Rico's accident on Sunday and are in constant contact with his family," PSG said in a statement.

Spaniard Rico (29) joined PSG in 2020 after a season-long loan at the capital club. -Reuters

