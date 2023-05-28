PSG goalkeeper Rico in intensive care after riding accident

Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive care following a riding accident, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

The Ligue 1 champions confirmed Spanish media reports that Rico, PSG's second-choice keeper, is in the ICU at Sevilla's Virgen del Rocio hospital.

Paris Saint-Germain learned of the accident involving its player Sergio Rico on Sunday and remains in constant contact with his loved ones.



The entire Red and Blue community offers them its full support. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 28, 2023

"Paris Saint-Germain learned of Sergio Rico's accident on Sunday and are in constant contact with his family," PSG said in a statement.

Spaniard Rico (29) joined PSG in 2020 after a season-long loan at the capital club. -Reuters