Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 15:47

Scott Carson commits to Manchester City with new 12-month deal

The former England international has made two first-team appearances since joining City in 2019.
Scott Carson commits to Manchester City with new 12-month deal

By Andy Hampson, PA

Manchester City’s third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a new 12-month contract, the Premier League champions have announced.

The 37-year-old former England international has made just two first-team appearances since joining City, initially on loan, in 2019 but has been an important part of manager Pep Guardiola’s squad.

“I’m excited to be staying at City,” Carson told the club’s website, www.mancity.com. “I love working with Pep, (coach) Xabi Mancisidor and our incredible players every day.

“Hopefully I can help all of our goalkeepers be at their best.”

Guardiola said: “We have him in the locker room and you cannot believe the impact.”

More in this section

We didn’t deliver – Jurgen Klopp has no issue with Mohamed Salah venting spleen We didn’t deliver – Jurgen Klopp has no issue with Mohamed Salah venting spleen
Mohamed Salah insists ‘no excuse’ for Liverpool missing out on Champions League Mohamed Salah insists ‘no excuse’ for Liverpool missing out on Champions League
From Conte and Tuchel’s clash to Kane’s heroics – Premier League best moments From Conte and Tuchel’s clash to Kane’s heroics – Premier League best moments
soccerpremier leaguefootballmanchester cityman citypep guardiolascott carsoncarson
Harry Kane taking inspiration from greats as he eyes another decade at top

Harry Kane taking inspiration from greats as he eyes another decade at top

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more