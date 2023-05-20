Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 19:48

The Gunners needed to win to delay City’s title celebrations.
Manchester City win Premier League after Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions after Arsenal lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

The Gunners needed to win to delay City’s title celebrations ahead of their home match against Chelsea on Sunday.

City had overhauled Arsenal’s eight-point lead as Mikel Arteta’s side faltered, winning 11 Premier League games in a row including a 4-1 victory over their rivals at the end of April.

Pep Guardiola’s team are unbeaten in their last 23 games through all competitions, having also reached the finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League final.

Forest’s victory also secured their own Premier League status again next season.

City have won the Premier League for the third successive campaign and a fifth in the past six years.

