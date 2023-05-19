Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 08:29

Football rumours: Manchester United 'shock contender' to sign Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen to offload the ex-Liverpool star after a troubled debut season
PA Sport Staff

Manchester United have emerged as a “shock contender” to sign ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane, the Daily Mail says. The 31-year-old forward only joined Bayern Munich last summer in a £27.4 million deal but after a troubled debut season which saw Mane involved in a post-match altercation with Leroy Sane, the Bundesliga club are looking to offload the winger.

The Evening Standard says the Red Devils are also among the clubs to have sent scouts to watch Gent striker Gift Orban. It adds that Chelsea, Tottenham and Fulham are also keen on the 20-year-old.

France’s Adrien Rabiot
France’s Adrien Rabiot (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gossip surrounding United’s summer transfer plans is also featured in the Daily Mirror, with it reporting that both Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot (28) and Napoli’s defender Kim Min-jae (26) are on Erik ten Hag’s shortlist.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are monitoring Brighton’s Argentina World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister (24), Chelsea’s Mason Mount (24) and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch (21).

RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol
RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol (Tim Goode/PA)

Josko Gvardiol: The Daily Mail reports Manchester City are interested in signing the 21-year-old RB Leipzig and Croatia defender with the German club asking for £85 million.

Simon Adingra : 90min says Brighton’s 21-year-old winger is wanted by clubs in Germany and France following a successful loan in Belgium with Union Saint-Gilloise.

