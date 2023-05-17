Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 06:43

Football rumours: Bayern Munich willing to offload Sadio Mane this summer

Feyenoord preparing new contract offer in a bid to hang onto manager Arne Slo amid interest from Tottenham.
By PA Sport Staff

Today's Football rumours

Bayern Munich are willing to offload Sadio Mane this summer after only one season at the club according to The Times. The 31-year-old forward has struggled for game time since his £28 million move from Liverpool last summer. He was fined last month after a dressing-room fight with team-mate Leroy Sane following the Champions League quarter-final defeat by Manchester City.

Meanwhile Feyenoord are preparing to offer their manager Arne Slo a “bumper” new contract in a bid to hang onto the 44-year-old amid interest from Tottenham, the Daily Mail says. The paper adds that the Dutch club have opened talks with Slot over a new contract understood to be worth over £2.5million a season.

Chelsea v Arsenal – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks over a £13 million deal according to the Evening Standard Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images.

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks over the €15million (£13m) sale of midfielder Granit Xhaka, according to the Evening Standard. The 30-year-old was due to have one year left on his contract this summer.

And the Mail writes that Brighton are in the lead for the race for Liverpool midfielder James Milner. The 37-year-old is leaving Anfield at the end of this season and there are a number of offers on the table.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Harry Kane: Foot Mercato reports Paris St-Germain football adviser Luis Campos has met the 29-year-old Tottenham striker’s representatives about the possibility of signing him.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane. Photo: John Walton/PA. 

Kylian Mbappe: Sky Sports says Real Madrid want to sign the 24-year-old striker from PSG this summer.

