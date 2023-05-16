Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 09:13

Football rumours: Arsenal preparing £90million swoop for West Ham’s Declan Rice

The Gunners are ready to break their transfer record for the 24-year-old.
By PA Sport Staff

Arsenal are about to open talks with West Ham over a £90million swoop for their captain Declan Rice, the Daily Mail says. The 24-year-old England midfielder is the Gunners’ priority and they are ready to break their transfer record for him.

Ruben Neves
Ruben Neves has reportedly been attracting interest from Barcelona (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The Telegraph reports that Wolves will demand £45 million for Barcelona target Ruben Neves. The Spanish giants have long been admirers of the 26-year-old and are now preparing to make a move but will have to pay a significant fee to end the Portugal midfielder’s six-year spell at Molineux.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are keen on Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his midfield this summer, the Mail writes. The 23-year-old England international is expected to be part of an extensive Stamford Bridge clear-out.

And the Manchester Evening News says Phil Jones, 31, and Axel Tuanzebe, 25, are expected to be among the Manchester United players released in the summer. The two centre-backs are rumoured to be among the five high-profile departures.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bernardo Silva: Le Parisien reports that the 28-year-old Manchester City midfielder is Paris St Germain’s top target as they look to bring him in to replace Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35.

Dominik Szoboszlai: Sky Sports Germany says Newcastle’s interest in the 22-year-old Hungary midfielder has intensified in recent weeks. He has a 70 million euro (£60.9m) release clause in his RB Leipzig contract.

