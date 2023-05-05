Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 14:19

Brad Pitt set to drive at British Grand Prix to film scenes for F1 blockbuster

It is understood that the 59-year-old American will race an adapted Formula Two car at Silverstone during the weekend of the Grand Prix.
Brad Pitt set to drive at British Grand Prix to film scenes for F1 blockbuster

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Miami

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is set to drive at this year’s British Grand Prix to film scenes for his upcoming Formula One blockbuster.

It is understood that the 59-year-old American will race an adapted Formula Two car at Silverstone during the weekend of the Grand Prix which takes place on July 9th.

Lewis Hamilton is helping to produce the movie, and the British driver’s Mercedes team has designed the bodywork for Pitt’s modified machine.

Pitt is expected to take to the track between practice sessions at the sold-out Formula One event, and no other cars will be on the circuit.

Apple has bought the rights to the movie with a reported budget of 140million US dollars (£125m). Joseph Kosinski, the man behind Top Gun: Maverick, will direct the film, in which Pitt’s character comes out of retirement to take on a rookie driver.

Speaking about his role in the blockbuster ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton, 38, said: “I am focused on making sure the script is where it needs to be, and making sure we have a great and diverse cast.

“Joe’s focus is to make sure we are as embedded into this sport as much as possible and it is current, and for me it is to make sure that it is authentic, and that it is believable and also to provide a view of racing from a different perspective than you might see on TV.

“I am spending a lot of time right now helping Joe and the team get the script right, and that is an amazing process and something I am really enjoying.”

More in this section

LOI preview: Dublin derby main focus as Shamrock Rovers aim to close gap on leaders LOI preview: Dublin derby main focus as Shamrock Rovers aim to close gap on leaders
Never say never – Lewis Hamilton on the prospect of being in F1 in his 50s Never say never – Lewis Hamilton on the prospect of being in F1 in his 50s
He wasn’t moaning about being substituted, Roy Hodgson defends Wilfried Zaha He wasn’t moaning about being substituted, Roy Hodgson defends Wilfried Zaha
f1formula onelewis hamiltonfilmbritish grand prixsilverstonebrad pittpittautomiami
Rory McIlroy: It’s a shame LIV Golf trio won’t ever captain Europe at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy: It’s a shame LIV Golf trio won’t ever captain Europe at Ryder Cup

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more