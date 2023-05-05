Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 12:30

Tottenham to host Premier League and WSL double-header later this month

The WSL clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be crucial in the bid to beat the drop for Vicky Jepson’s side.
Tottenham to host Premier League and WSL double-header later this month

By George Sessions, PA

Tottenham will host a double-header featuring their men’s and women’s teams later this month.

Spurs announced on Friday morning that their Women’s Super League clash at home to Reading had been moved forward a day and would now take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 20.

The WSL fixture will kick off at 4.15pm and be part of a first-ever double-header for the club, with the men’s team in Premier League action against Brentford in a 12.30pm kick-off earlier in the day.

All supporters with tickets for Tottenham versus Brentford will be able to stay in the stadium to watch the women’s team later on the Saturday.

It will be a pivotal fixture in the bid to beat the drop for Vicky Jepson’s side with bottom-of-the-table Reading only three points off ninth-placed Spurs.

