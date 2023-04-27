GAA weekend preview: Provincial football semi-finals and big name hurling clashes

The provincial football championships reach semi-final stages in Ulster and Leinster this weekend, while in hurling there is the tempting proposition of a hot-blooded local clash as Limerick face neighbours Clare on Saturday evening at 7pm.

That's certain to be an entertaining warm-up for hurling fans ahead of Sunday's games between Kilkenny and Galway, and Cork against Waterford, both of which are being shown on RTÉ2.

The weekend's senior football clashes begin with Derry against Monaghan on Saturday at 7pm in Omagh. Then on Sunday, Down meet Armagh in Clones at 4pm.

In Leinster, the two semi-finals take place on Sunday at Croke Park with a doubleheader of Offaly against Louth at 1.45pm, followed by Kildare against Dublin at 4pm. Both are being shown on GAAGo.

Saturday, April 29th

Hurling

Munster SHC round 2

Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm - GAAGO

Leinster SHC round 2

Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6pm

Dublin v Westmeath, Parnell Park, 6pm

Christy Ring Cup round 3

Derry v Meath, Owenbeg, 2pm

Nickey Rackard Cup round 3

Armagh v Wicklow, Box-It Athletic Grounds, 3pm

Lory Meagher Cup round 3

Cavan v Lancashire, Kingspan Breffni, 1pm

Leinster U20HC quarter-finals

Offaly v Galway, Glenisk O'Connor Park, 1pm

Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, 1pm

Football

Ulster SFC semi-final

Derry v Monaghan, O'Neills Healy Park, 5pm - GAAGO

Ulster MFC round 3

Tyrone v Antrim, O'Neills Healy Park, 1pm

Armagh v Cavan, Box-It Athletic Grounds, 1pm

Ulster MFC round 4

Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park, 1pm

Donegal v Derry, Ballybofey, 1pm

Sunday, April 30th

Hurling

Leinster SHC round 2

Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm - RTÉ2

Munster SHC round 2

Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm - RTÉ2

Christy Ring Cup round 3

Mayo v London, Hastings MacHale Park, 12.30pm

Tyrone v Sligo, Carrickmore, 2pm

Nickey Rackard Cup round 3

Roscommon v Donegal, Athleague, 2pm

Louth v Fermanagh, Darver, 2pm

Lory Meagher Cup round 3

Monaghan v Warwickshire, Cloghan, 1pm

Leitrim v Longford, Drumshanbo, 2pm

Football

Ulster SFC semi-final

Down v Armagh, Clones, 4pm - BBC NI

Leinster SFC semi-finals

Offaly v Louth, Croke Park, 1.45pm - GAAGO

Kildare v Dublin, Croke Park, 4pm - GAAGO