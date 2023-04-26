FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United to kick off at 3pm

By PA Sport Staff

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on June 3rd will kick off at 3pm, the PA news agency understands.

It will be the first time since 2011 that the showpiece match has kicked off in its traditional time slot.

Manchester United’s Marcel Sabitzer, Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot celebrate their FA Cup semi-final shootout victory over Brighton on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Metropolitan Police had advised the Football Association that it deemed the fixture high-risk and was not prepared to sanction a kick-off time any later than 4.45pm.

It is expected that the FA will confirm the kick-off time later on Wednesday afternoon.