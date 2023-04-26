Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 13:53

FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United to kick off at 3pm

The final has not kicked off at 3pm since 2011.
FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United to kick off at 3pm

By PA Sport Staff

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on June 3rd will kick off at 3pm, the PA news agency understands.

It will be the first time since 2011 that the showpiece match has kicked off in its traditional time slot.

Manchester United’s Marcel Sabitzer, Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot celebrate their FA Cup semi-final shootout victory over Brighton on Sunday
Manchester United’s Marcel Sabitzer, Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot celebrate their FA Cup semi-final shootout victory over Brighton on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Metropolitan Police had advised the Football Association that it deemed the fixture high-risk and was not prepared to sanction a kick-off time any later than 4.45pm.

It is expected that the FA will confirm the kick-off time later on Wednesday afternoon.

More in this section

Eddie Howe mindful of pitching Anthony Gordon into cauldron on return to Everton Eddie Howe mindful of pitching Anthony Gordon into cauldron on return to Everton
Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney jokes about Gareth Bale offer Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney jokes about Gareth Bale offer
Spurs players to reimburse fans for ’embarrassing’ performance at Newcastle Spurs players to reimburse fans for ’embarrassing’ performance at Newcastle
soccerfa cupbbcitv
I am ready – New boss Ryan Mason demands reaction from sorry Spurs

I am ready – New boss Ryan Mason demands reaction from sorry Spurs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more