Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 10:25

Football rumours: Liverpool looking to sign Man City ‘outcast’ Kalvin Phillips

And Romelu Lukaku will reportedly be asked whether he wants to try to revive his Chelsea career under proposed manager Mauricio Pochettino
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Liverpool are hoping to sign Manchester City “outcast” Kalvin Phillips in a £35 million deal this summer, the Daily Star says. Jurgen Klopp targeted the 27-year-old midfielder after being priced out of a move for Jude Bellingham.

Elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph reports Romelu Lukaku will be asked whether he wants to try to revive his Chelsea career under proposed permanent head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The 29-year-old striker has spent the season on loan at Inter Milan after making it clear that he no longer wanted to play for former head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (John Walton/PA)

In more Blues news, the Evening Standard says Frank Lampard will make himself available as a sounding board for Pochettino to help ensure a smooth transition. The former Tottenham manager is due to take over at the end of the season.

And according to The Sun, Eddie Howe will have up to £150 million to bolster his Newcastle squad this summer. The Magpies are laying plans to prepare their squad for a Champions League campaign next season and are willing to spend between £100-150million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

File photo dated 03-10-2018 of Lionel Messi
File photo dated 03-10-2018 of Lionel Messi (Nick Potts/PA)

Lionel Messi: 90min says Barcelona are “leaving no stone unturned” in their bid to re-sign the 35-year-old Argentina forward from Paris St-Germain, but a deal will not be straightforward.

Andre Onana: Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports Chelsea are interested in signing the 27-year-old Cameroon goalkeeper from Inter Milan and could use Kepa Arrizabalaga (28) as part of the deal.

soccertransfersgossip
