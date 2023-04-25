Evan Ferguson signs new long-term Brighton contract

James Cox

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has said he wants to help Evan Ferguson become one of the strongest strikers in Europe.

The Republic of Ireland striker has signed a new contract to keep him with the Premier League club until the summer of 2028.

Ferguson has scored eight goals in all competitions for Brighton this season.

Evan Ferguson in action for the Republic of Ireland against France. Photo: PA Images

The 18-year-old also scored his first senior goal for Ireland in a friendly against Latvia in the Aviva Stadium last month.

The former Bohemians player scored his first Premier League goal for Brighton against Arsenal last December. He has since become a key member of the side.

Manchester United had been linked with a move for Ferguson before the new contract.

De Zerbi said: "Evan’s contract extension is great news. He trains and plays like a senior player with many years of experience and has become an important member of the squad.

"The aim is to help him become one of the strongest strikers in Europe."