Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 08:51

Football rumours: Liverpool end interest in Jude Bellingham swoop

Price tag for teenager would restrict Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield overhaul.
By PA Sport Staff

England midfielder Jude Bellingham will not be heading to Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in the summer according to multiple reports.

The 19-year-old was expected to be Liverpool’s main transfer target, but the Guardian reports the £135million (€153 million) fee would restrict the planned overhaul of Jurgen Klopp’s squad. Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs linked with a move for the teenager.

Another teenager attracting attention is Manchester City’s Shea Charles, 19. Leeds, Brentford and Borussia Dortmund are keen on the Northern Ireland midfielder according to the Guardian.

Wolves are hopeful of keeping hold of midfielder Ruben Neves, 26, who has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United. The Sun says Wolves are preparing a fresh contract for the Portuguese.

The sale of Manchester United is poised to enter a third round of bidding, according to the Daily Mail. The Glazer family are reported to be holding out for offers of around £6billion.

Matheus Goncalves: Flamengo’s 17-year-old Brazilian winger is a target for Arsenal, according to The Sun.

Leicester City v Aston Villa – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes (Tim Goode/PA)

Harvey Barnes: Newcastle have joined the list of clubs linked with the winger, 25, if Leicester are relegated.

